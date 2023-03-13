Man sentenced for stealing gun that was used to killed Ogden store owner

OGDEN, Utah — A 22-year-old man was sentenced last week in federal court for illegally possessing a gun that was reportedly used by a teenager to shoot and kill an Ogden man two years ago.

Taydon Tailor Law pleaded guilty to one federal charge of "felon in possession of a firearm" in October. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday that Law was sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison, followed by three years of probation.

According to the Standard-Examiner, investigators identified Law as the person who provided a gun to 16-year-old Antonio Garcia, who in February 2021 shot and killed Satnam Singh inside Singh's "Super Grocery" convenience store. Weber County prosecutors reportedly said Garcia didn't tell them where he got the gun. It was not clear exactly how investigators determined that he got it from Law.

On Feb. 28, 2021, Garcia walked into Singh's store, pulled out a gun and fired four shots, with two hitting Singh. Garcia was sentenced to three consecutive terms of five years to life in prison for the murder and other related charges.

Law's case was referred to federal prosecutors. He was also charged with possessing a stolen firearm; officials said he stole the gun from a home where he was working. That charge was ultimately dropped, and he pleaded guilty to only "felon in possession of a firearm," according to court records.

“Our goal is to prevent gun violence and we appreciate the commitment from our law enforcement partners who work to bring justice to victims and the community for these crimes," said U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins.