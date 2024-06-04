Man shot, killed during road rage incident in Davis County

CLEARFIELD, Utah — One man is dead and another is in police custody after the two were involved in a road rage incident with each other Monday evening in Clearfield.

Police said they received a 911 call about a car accident around 6:30 p.m. near Industrial Parkway and State Route 193. One of the drivers fled the scene, and the other pursued him.

The chase ended on a residential street near 300 North and 1200 West, where the driver who was fleeing got out of his vehicle and approached the other. This led to the fleeing driver being shot and killed. It was not immediately known how the confrontation escalated to a shooting.

Clearfield Police said the victim was in his 60s, but his name is not being released yet.

The other driver, a man in his 30s, is in police custody and is cooperating.

Earlier Monday, another road rage incident happened in Lehi, which left one person in critical condition.