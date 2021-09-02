Man sleeping in parked car on I-80 leads UHP on chase

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol troopers were led on a chase Wednesday by a man found asleep in his car on Interstate 80.

Around 10:15 p.m., troopers found Domingo Moreno Zamudio, 25, sleeping in his car and blocking traffic in the westbound lanes of I-80 at 2300 East.

After waking Zamudio by knocking on his car window, a trooper told him to move his car out of traffic. However, when Zamudio began driving, he refused to pull over.

Zamudio sped up to 80 miles per hour and would not stop despite being followed by the trooper with his lights and sired on. During the pursuit, Zamudio was allegedly drifting in and out of his lanes before exiting at 600 South.

After exiting, troopers were able to box in Zamudio's car where he was placed under arrest for DUI and submitted a breath test showing a .152 blood alcohol content level.

In addition to DUI, Zamudio faces charges of failing to stop at the command of police, failing to operate within a single lane and parking on a highway.