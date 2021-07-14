Watch
Man suspected of committing hate crimes in Cottonwood Heights

Cottonwood Heights Police Department
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 17:19:19-04

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Police are looking for a man suspected of committing hate crimes in the Cottonwood Heights area.

The suspect allegedly threatened Asian business owners on Union Park, slashing their vehicle tires while screaming racial slurs.

According to officials, the man appears to be in his mid-to-late 40s, with waist-length gray hair. The suspect is approximately 5'10" and weighs about 180 lbs.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Cottonwood Heights Police Department at 801-944-7100.

