Man suspected of committing hate crimes in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Police are looking for a man suspected of committing hate crimes in the Cottonwood Heights area.

The suspect allegedly threatened Asian business owners on Union Park, slashing their vehicle tires while screaming racial slurs.

Please help ID this Possible hate crime! He's a white male in his mid to late 40s with waist length gray hair. He's approx 5’10" 180#- Threatened to assault Asian business owners on Union Park and slash their tires while screaming racial slurs. Tips to CHPD (801) 944-7100. pic.twitter.com/gWF9Q9qqJV — CH Police (@CHPolice) July 14, 2021

According to officials, the man appears to be in his mid-to-late 40s, with waist-length gray hair. The suspect is approximately 5'10" and weighs about 180 lbs.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Cottonwood Heights Police Department at 801-944-7100.