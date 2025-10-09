Man wanted in Arizona arrested in Utah after allegedly breaking into apartment

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A 22-year-old was arrested in Washington County on Monday after police say he was found inside a Utah apartment. According to police, the man had been wanted in Arizona for threatening to shoot a police officer.

Kyler Dylan Burrows was arrested Monday and faces charges of burglary of a dwelling and interfering with a peace officer.

According to court documents, on Monday, officers with the Hildale Police Department responded to a home in the 1000 block of North Carling Street to make contact and arrest Burrows. Police say that Burrows had a felony arrest warrant issued in Colorado City, Arizona, for aggravated assault on an officer with a firearm.

Police had been told by a resident of the home that Burrows was inside the apartment and the owner didn't know how he got in. With the homeowner's permission, police entered the residence to take Burrows into custody.

Officers report that Burrows refused multiple commands to get face down on the ground and tried to provoke officers to shoot him. At one point, he attempted to run from a room he was in and was tasered.

Inside the apartment, police say there was fresh damage to the door lock and door jamb, suggesting that he broke into the apartment.