Middle school teacher charged with rape of teenager, sending nude video

DELTA, Utah — A teacher at a middle school in central Utah was charged Monday with raping a teenager and sending him a nude video of herself.

Malori Nielson, 28, is a teacher at Delta Middle School. The victim was a student in her class in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, according to charging documents.

The victim told police that in May 2024, he and Nielson had sexual intercourse. Prosecutors say he was 15 years old at the time, and that Nielson "occupied a position of special trust."

The victim said Nielson used to let him and his friends into the school gym to play basketball when the school was closed. This happened both while he was a student of hers and after. He said they added each other on Snapchat to arrange her opening the doors for him and his friends.

The victim also told police that in December 2024, the victim sent him a nude video of herself to him via Snapchat, and others had also seen it.

Nielson was charged with one first-degree felony count of rape and one third-degree felony count of distribution of pornography by an adult.