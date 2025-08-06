Air quality in central Utah raises concerns for outdoor sports

GUNNISON, Utah — The air quality in central Utah is causing concern among some when it comes to sports being played outside.

As the state's largest wildfire continues to grow in central Utah, air quality is an issue for the surrounding communities, especially as football season gets underway and kids start practices outside.

"It's been a real issue. A couple of the days were particularly bad," said Casey Dyreng, the football coach for Gunnison Valley's 7th and 8th grade team.

They are just getting their 2025 fall football season underway, but already have had to cancel scheduled team practices on the field and opt for weight room activities indoors instead, due to the air quality and health concerns for the student athletes.

"Changed plans, a minor inconvenience compared to what some people are dealing with. Just moved practices inside and do what we can do that day," Dyreng said, explaining that the football players' moms had a lot to do with the decision to change plans. "But they're concerned with their kids and their health on some of those days, and it has been significant. I’ve never experienced ash in the air and the air quality in all my years living here."

JoLyn Chappell is a local business owner in Gunnison and a pickleball enthusiast.

"We can blow it off of our driveway. I actually have this leaf, this charred leaf blew onto our lawn and it's pretty big," she said.

Chappell is part of a league that plays in nearby Mayfield that decided to cancel last week due to the air quality from wildfire smoke.

"Well, it doesn't feel good to breathe, and you just see it and think, 'Well, I don't trust that I should breathe that in,'" she said.

FOX 13 meteorologists say there have been consistent days lately in this region that have been unhealthy for sensitive groups — and on some days, it's classified as unhealthy for everyone.

"When it's so thick and the sun is orange, it's almost apocalyptic and just eerie," Chappell said.

She added that her concerns are with her lungs after a recent bout with pneumonia, not wanting to take any chances by going outside for recreation during these smoke-filled days.

"The days we can actually see the flames, the air is actually better, but when that wind blows across it and brings it northeast to us, it just socks in," she said.

Dyreng added it's nothing compared to what firefighters are dealing with or those who are waiting and watching their cabins and homes in danger.

"We'll adjust and adapt where we have to. It has cleared up a little and hasn't been near as bad, but we just hope it can stop finally," he said.