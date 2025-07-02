Midvale man arrested for allegedly shooting gun after someone pointed laser at him

MIDVALE, Utah — A man has been arrested after in Midvale in which police say he fired a gun at two people he believed had pointed a laser at him.

Christian Fernando Delgado, 26, was arrested Monday behind the 2 Rows Brewery in Midvale.

Unified Police were called to the area behind the brewery by Delgado after he fired his gun at two people. When officers arrived at the scene, Delgado was arrested and admitted to the shooting, while officers found a Glock handgun in his waistband.

Delgado explained that before the shooting, he was behind the brewery feeding cats when two people skateboarded past him. He claimed that he pointed a flashlight at the pair before they pointed a flashlight at him.

At one point, a blue laser was pointed at Delgado, which prompted him to fire his weapon at the duo. Delgado told officers he believed the laser was a deadly weapon because it could blind a person.

In June, Delgado had allegedly been involved in another incident behind the same brewery where he displayed a firearm during a verbal altercation. Police claim Delgado's behavior shows an escalation towards firearms.