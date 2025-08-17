Roy Police hope curfew for minors will curb rise in graffiti

ROY, Utah — It’s been almost a month since FOX 13 News talked to Jessica Cortes, whose home was vandalized multiple times in Roy.

She said the graffiti at her home has since stopped and has gotten better.

“Nothing on our end. We’re seeing people on social media suffering from it,” Cortes said. "We were able to cover our fence with the white, but it's still damaged. You can still see through it.”

Other areas, however, aren’t doing well.

According to the Roy Police Department, graffiti in public parks has gotten worse.

“Just over the last couple days, we've had three or four cases where things have been tagged with graffiti — two different parks, I believe,” said Sgt. Josh Taylor.

Taylor said while they have a list of suspects, they have yet to catch anyone doing it. He said it’s gotten so bad that police are now issuing a curfew for juveniles.

Cortes said while she appreciates the effort, she thinks more needs to be done.

“I'm not hopeful. If they still want to graffiti, I don't think that having a curfew or anything is going to stop them,” she said. "I really would love to see cameras, because if they can physically see these people, make out a face of who they are, know their whereabouts, and let them deal with the consequences, that would be the solution."

FOX 13 asked police if cameras are still an option.

"We do have cameras at some parks. I know we're talking about looking at getting some more as well,” Taylor said. "That kind of stuff costs money, so we have to figure out what we can do to kind of do that.”

FOX 13 also asked about the possibility of putting cameras on the streets for those who get graffiti in their neighborhoods.

"That would be more of a case-by-case basis. A lot of what we rely on in those situations are doorbell cameras or home security systems,” Taylor said. "We're big proponents of telling people that's a great tool for them to not only curb some of that — if people see cameras, they tend to avoid that area — but to also catch some of that activity as well.”

Residents, however, are not just concerned about how the graffiti looks, but the amount it costs to fix it.

“It's still lots of money out of our pocket, and with the cost of living going up, it's really hard to make that sacrifice,” Cortes said.

FOX 13 asked if the city could provide any reimbursement for residents whose homes may get tagged.

“There are reimbursement for victims of crimes. A lot of times, that's going to depend on whether we catch the person or not, because if we catch the person, that can be reimbursed through court,” Taylor said.

In the meantime, Liliana Cortes is hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

“I feel more safer now that it’s stopped, but I feel like it will eventually come back, and that’s not what I’m looking forward to,” she said.

The police department said curfew for juveniles will be between midnight and 6 a.m.

They added that anyone caught in the parks or on the streets during the curfew will get a citation, a parent will need to come pick them up, and they will have to appear in court.