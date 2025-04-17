Millcreek police unable to find shooting victim until they showed up at hospital

MILLCREEK, Utah — Police in Millcreek are investigating a shooting where they weren't able to find the victim until they showed up at the hospital.

According to the Unified Police Department, the calls for a shooting started coming in at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday from the area of the Granite Credit Union at 3675 South 900 East. When officers arrived at the scene, they were able to find shell casings but no one on the scene who had injuries.

During the course of the investigation, three people were detained by police for questioning. It wasn't until police got a call from a local hospital saying that someone with a gunshot wound had shown up that they knew of a victim in the shooting.

Violent Crimes investigators went to the hospital to talk with the victim.

What led up to the shooting, the status of the victim, or why the victim fled the scene isn't clear. FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.