Maple Fire breaks out in Mapleton foothills

MAPLETON, Utah — A fire now dubbed the Maple Fire has burned approximately 50 acres in Mapleton since igniting early Saturday morning.

Mapleton Police say the fire is located on the south end of Fire Break Road. By 2:45 a.m., it had spread up the mountain, but was moving away from homes in the area.

Utah Fire Info reports that crews have been able to stop the forward spread, with ground and air crews continuing suppression efforts.

🚨 New Start – Utah County 🚨#MapleFire | East side of Mapleton

🔥 Estimated at 50 acres.



Crews worked through the night and stopped the forward spread. Ground and air resources will continue suppression efforts today.



📍 Last reported update — more info to come as available. pic.twitter.com/XFzhGgSmpj — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) August 23, 2025

At time of reporting, no evacuations have been ordered. An evacuation warning was issued for homes south of the bench. Residents are advised to avoid the area to allow crews the space to work.

Mapleton Police also ask that drones not be flown in the vicinity of the fire.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as we learn more.