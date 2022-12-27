Missing suspects from South Salt Lake homicide arrested in California

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — More than seven months after a man was shot and killed outside of a South Salt Lake grocery store, two missing suspects were arrested in California and another suspect turned himself in to police.

Romero Charles Williams, 26, was found dead outside a WinCo supermarket on May 10 with multiple gunshot wounds.

Later in the investigation, police named Terrell Jones, 30, Mckennalyn Elizabeth Cummins, 24, and Stafon Coleman, 21, as suspects in the case.

Police also arrested 27-year-old Damien Stafon Coleman in the days after the homicide and he was booked into jail on charges of murder and aggravated robbery.

More than seven months after the homicide occurred, police report Jones, Cummins and Coleman were arrested.

Officials tell FOX 13 News that Jones and Cummins were arrested in Oakland California on December 19 by United States Marshals Service personnel. The pair is in jail in Alameda County awaiting extradition back to Salt Lake City.

Stafon Coleman turned himself in to authorities in Salt Lake County in November, police report.

The parents and girlfriend of the trio were also arrested in August for allegedly helping the group escape.