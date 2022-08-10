Parents, girlfriend of South Salt Lake homicide suspects arrested

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The parents and girlfriend of suspects wanted in connection to a South Salt Lake homicide have been arrested for allegedly helping the group escape.

Kenya and Damian Coleman, Sr., along with Kiana Blas, 20, were arrested Monday in Roy and charged with obstruction of justice.

Police said Kenya Coleman, who is the mother of Terrell Jones, 30, and Stafon Coleman, 21, along with her husband and Blas helped the suspects "evade capture" after being named in the death of 27-year-old Romero Charles Stevens.

Blas is the girlfriend of Coleman.

Stevens was found dead outside a WinCo supermarket in South Salt Lake on May 9,

One of the four original homicide suspects was arrested on May 10, while Jones, Coleman and McKennalyn Cummins, 24, remain at large almost three months following the death.

Police believe the three suspects are currently out of the state, with their last known location being in Texas. They are considered to be armed and dangerous, and anyone with information on the three is asked to call the South Salt Lake Police Department.