Multiple suspects arrested for stabbing at birthday party in Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah — Two men were stabbed Sunday at a private birthday celebration at a restaurant in Heber City, and police have arrested three suspects in connection with the incident.

The Heber City Police Department said officers were called to The Junction Restaurant after a report of a stabbing at 11:40 p.m. While on their way to the restaurant, officers were informed that the suspects had left the area.

Once at the scene, officers found the victims: a 34-year-old man with a stab wound to the abdomen, and a 21-year-old man who had been stabbed in the leg. Both men were treated at the restaurant by first responders before they were transported to the hospital.

Monday afternoon around 4 p.m., police executed a search warrant at a home and detained several people. Officials said two people were detained before the warrant was served, then six more were detained with the warrant.

Those detained included a 9-year-old, but the child was released. Three of the eight total detainees were arrested. No names have been released. Police told FOX 13 News that they believe there are additional suspects, and the investigation is still open.

The man who was stabbed in the leg has since been released from the hospital; the man stabbed in the abdomen was airlifted to Intermountain Medical Center for further treatment for his critical injuries. He was still hospitalized as of Monday afternoon.

The stabbing reportedly happened during a private quinceañera held at the restaurant. It's not known what led to the incident.