Residents grow frustrated over repeated graffiti in Roy

ROY, Utah — Residents in Roy are getting frustrated after seeing graffiti pop up repeatedly in the same parts of town.

Jessica Cortes has been in Roy for three summers, and after feeling like she found her dream home, she woke up one morning in July and noticed her fence had been vandalized.

“That is when the community kind of came together and tried helping us wash it off, offer help on just having like a neighborhood watch, and we got majority of it off, and then we woke up Saturday to the blue, so it's just been an ongoing issue,” Cortes said.

Cortes said this is about the fourth time it’s happened this month alone.

She said, however, the angle of her house makes it hard to install cameras herself.

“If we do put a camera up, there's still other areas on the property where they could duck, spray paint, and could escape the way they came in, and the camera angle wouldn't catch them. And same with our neighbor across the street,” Cortes said.

However, this is not the only area that is struggling.

Brandon Campbell lives across from West Park and went out himself to paint the building in the center of the park that got tagged.

“I just took some white spray paint and hit over the top of it,” Campbell said, "I didn’t want to look at it, so I just figured I’d come over here and do it so I didn’t have to look at it from the house across the street.”

Campbell has lived there for eight years and said the park, along with the fence, gets graffitied at least twice a year.

“If somebody is trying to sell a house or buy a house in this area and you drive past and see that, it’s kind of a deterrent,” Campbell said.

Residents said they want more police patrols and public cameras on the streets.

“Just having them drive through here more at night would be enough of a deterrent,” Campbell said. "Make it different times that they are coming through, and people are going to realize that they are patrolling it."

"I just want there to actually be patrols, and I want there to be cameras or something so they can finally catch the person so I can feel more safe at home,” said Cortes’ daughter Liliana, "Because this is my house, and I should be able to feel safe here."

Roy Police told FOX 13 News that they’re going to be doing some extra patrols and that they have a list of individuals they are investigating.

When asked about the possibility of putting up street cameras, they said it has to go through the City of Roy, and they would have to have enough money in their budget.

FOX 13 News reached out to the City of Roy to ask if they are considering installing the cameras and if there is enough money in the budget, but we did not receive a response as of the time of this report.