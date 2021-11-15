Murder suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Midvale wedding party

MIDVALE, Utah — Police have arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a man outside of a wedding party in Midvale last weekend.

Guillermo Herrera, 19, was booked Saturday on suspicion of first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, a firearm "transaction" offense, obstruction of justice and "riot." All seven alleged offenses are listed as felonies.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Herrera shot and killed 28-year-old Oscar Avila on Nov. 6 outside of a venue where Avila's family was hosting a wedding party.

Unified Police say three people, including Herrera, walked into the wedding reception and began causing trouble. They were asked to leave and were escorted out of the building, but a fight then broke out with a fourth suspect also involved.

Witnesses told detectives that during the fight, Herrera pulled out a gun, pointed it at multiple people, then shot Avila, who was on the ground at the time. An autopsy later found that Avila died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The group of four males then fled the scene.

Herrera was identified by eyewitnesses, as well as surveillance footage from the scene that police say matched up with witnesses' accounts of the fight.

Herrera was arrested Saturday and was ordered to be held without bail due to alleged gang involvement and prior violent offenses. He was on probation at the time of the shooting and is awaiting sentencing for a 2020 shooting that left a victim paralyzed, according to court documents.

A second suspect, 22-year-old Daniel Brando Garcia, was arrested a few days prior to Herrera in connection with the shooting. However, he only faces charges of obstruction of justice and riot.