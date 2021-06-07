Officer injured during police pursuit through Holladay, Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah — An officer suffered minor injuries Monday during a pursuit in which a suspect hit multiple police vehicles in Holladay and Millcreek.

The incident began around 1:30 p.m. when Unified Police officers were called to an alleged DUI accident at 1863 East Murray Holladay Road. While a passenger in the vehicle was being treated by a paramedic, the driver of the car drove off with the door open.

Officers caught up with the two men on Highland Drive and 4000 South where the suspect hit a UPD vehicle. The suspects then hit another police vehicle in the same area, which injured the officer inside.

When stopped at an apartment complex at 500 East and 3900 South in Millcreek, the suspects drove through a fence and continued to flee from officers. The pursuit continued until police were able to spike the suspect's tires at around 4500 South and 495 East.

The drive fled the scene on foot, but was caught nearby. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.