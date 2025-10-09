Ogden man repeatedly rams wife's SUV after seeing her with another man, police say

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden man involved in an alleged road rage incident was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after police claimed he repeatedly rammed into his wife's SUV after seeing her with another man.

FOX 13 News is not naming the man in an effort to protect the wife's identity.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office said it was called to the area of 400 North Washington Boulevard on Tuesday after reports of a black truck that was seen allegedly chasing an SUV and ramming into it.

Police later found both vehicles at the intersection of 2nd Street and Washington Boulevard, where the man was attempting to open the door of his wife's SUV. However, when he saw the police, the man attempted to get back into his own truck and drive away.

The man's wife told police that her husband had been following her around the city and using his vehicle to hit her SUV on three separate occasions and locations. Investigators also noted there was a large amount of damage to the woman's vehicle.

When speaking with the husband, he claimed to have seen his wife with another man and became enraged. The woman said that she and her husband had been married for 16 years but were in the process of getting a divorce.

Although the husband admitted to striking his wife's vehicle, claiming it was not intentional, detectives noted that the SUV had been struck at least three different times at locations at least 10 blocks away from each other.

Due to the distance between incidents, police believe the act was intentional.

The man was arrested and faces aggravated assault charges with domestic violence and road rage enhancements.