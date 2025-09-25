Ogden police arrest man for allegedly attacking woman with skateboard

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden police have arrested a man they say attacked two women, one with a skateboard, after being told to leave a business. Officers report that the attack may have been related to the race of one of the victims.

Richard Eldonn Garcia, 36, was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges of aggravated assault, assault, criminal trespassing, and assault on a peace officer.

According to court documents, on Wednesday at 7:57 a.m., officers were called to a local business on a reported assault. When officers arrived, witnesses pointed them towards Garcia, who was running away from the scene.

The officer ran after Garcia, identified himself as an officer, and directed Garcia to stop. Garcia complied and lay down in a prone position.

Officers report that Garcia had blood on his hands, and after more officers arrived, Garcia was taken into custody. While Garcia was being searched, he began using offensive language and threatened the first officer, saying he would kill him.

Garcia continued yelling at officers, eventually stating that he had assaulted the first victim because "She was not white."

Detectives spoke with witnesses to the attack and learned that Garcia had victimized two women. The first victim reportedly asked Garcia to leave the business, and when he refused, told him that he was trespassing.

The victim attempted to remove Garcia from the business, which resulted in Garcia allegedly striking her in the head with a skateboard. Police say that the victim was injured during the attack, suffering a laceration to the back of her head. The victim was taken to the hospital.

A second victim attempted to intervene during the alleged attack on the first victim. According to detectives, Garcia punched the second victim twice in the face.

Richard Anthony Garcia is being held without bail.