Ogden police name suspect who allegedly killed teen outside school

Posted
and last updated

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden police have identified the person they say is a suspect in the shooting that killed a 16-year-old, Mason Caballero, on Tuesday. According to the Ogden City Police Department, the suspect is named Isaias Emanuel Carranza.

On Tuesday at 2:45 p.m., police were called to the intersection of 5th Street and Gramercy Avenue near Ben Lomond High School for a report of a juvenile shot. When officers arrived, they found Mason Caballero had been shot and killed.

Carranza is wanted for aggravated murder, according to officials. He is described as a 6' 1" 175-pound person with brown hair and eyes.

Isaias Emanuel Carranza

The public is urged not to approach Carranza if he is spotted and to call 9-1-1 to report his whereabouts.

