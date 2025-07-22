One arrested following downtown Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police say they have arrested one teenage girl following multiple reports of a shooting near downtown Monday night. The name of the person arrested isn't being released.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, at 11:30 p.m. Monday, they were called by several people reporting gunfire near 300 South West Temple. When officers arrived they found evidence of gunfire but no people hit.

Officers interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage and believe that there was a fight between a group of teenagers. At one point in the fight, at least one person pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department Gang Unit are investigating the shooting.

Several people believed to be involved in the fight and shooting were located but only one juvenile girl was arrested for minor in possession of a firearm.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.