Man arrested after allegedly shooting brother outside Cottonwood Heights home

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A Cottonwood Heights man is in custody after he allegedly shot his brother following an argument inside their home.

When Cottonwood Heights police arrived at the home at 2085 East Bo Mar Drive on Tuesday afternoon, they found the brother who had been shot lying in the street with several gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was able to call 911 just after 12:30 p.m., was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, while his brother was arrested and taken into custody peacefully.

Neither the victim or his brother have been identified by police.

FOX 13 News Large police presence seen outside Cottonwood Heights home on Tuesday, July 22, 2025

According to police, the shooting occurred after an argument between the brothers. When the victim ran outside, he was allegedly chased by his brother and shot.

As of 3:15 p.m., police were still waiting on warrants to enter the home.

