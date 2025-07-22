What's that smell? HAZMAT teams clear abandoned Ogden meat business after 'unpleasant' smell

OGDEN, Utah — An "unpleasant" smell remains for those living near an abandoned meat business in Ogden, where HAZMAT teams were called Tuesday to remove perishable material the owner had left behind.

Video shared with FOX 13 News shows several members of HAZMAT teams dressed in protective gear as they walked into the business at 895 37th Street. Mold could also been seen on the ceiling inside the business, as well as other structural issues.

According to the Ogden Police and Fire departments, crews originally found low oxygen levels inside the building and had to ventilate the structure first so that it could be accessed safely.

Once HAZMAT teams made their way into the building, it was determined that there was no risk, and the scene was cleared.

Ali Lindsey HAZMAT team seen walking into abandoned Ogden meat business on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

While a private cleanup company has been called in to deal with the items left inside the building, officials acknowledged the smell permeating from inside.

"Residents and businesses in the area may continue to notice a strong odor during this process. While the smell is unpleasant, there is no threat to public safety," the police and fire departments said.

Neal Hess Photos from inside abandoned meat business in Ogden show structural damage to building on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

The complete cleanup project is expected to take days to complete.