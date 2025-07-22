Two minors arrested for setting building on fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Two minors were arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a building in Ogden Monday evening.

Ogden Police said officers and firefighters were called to a fire around 5:10 p.m. at 910 Monroe Blvd. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze and prevent it from damaging any other nearby structures.

Ogden Police Department

The building was vacant at the time, but was the former home of Wide Horizons Residential Care.

Police officers searched the area and found two boys hiding in a nearby garage, which they said was thanks in part to community members' help.

The two juvenile suspects were taken into custody, and police said their investigation determined that there was probable cause to arrest them for arson and trespassing. Officials confirmed to FOX 13 News that the boys allegedly used a lighter to set the fire, and fireworks were not involved.

The two boys were booked into the Weber Valley Detention Center. Their names will not be released as they are underage.