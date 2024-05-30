Ongoing 'issues' between teens, adults led to fatal Herriman stabbing

HERRIMAN, Utah — New details shed light on what led up to a 16-year-old being fatally stabbed in Herriman following a high school graduation ceremony Wednesday.

A police report Thursday did not identify the victim and most of those detained due to their ages, but said they were students at both Valley High School and Mountain Ridge High School.

One of those involved in the incident, 19-year-old Keith McClendon, has been arrested on one count of aggravated assault and has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

The new report said the teenage victim, McClendon and two others went to the Valley High School graduation ceremonies to confront two students at the school.

"There have been ongoing and documented issues between these persons, with this being at least the third similar fight between them within the past year," police said in the report.

During the incident, the victim was stabbed in the chest.

When emergency personnel arrived to the area near Zions Bank Stadium and the Real Salt Lake Training Academy, they found the 16-year-old victim in the driver's seat of a Dodge Challenger. The teen died at the scene.

After the fight, several of those involved fled the scene in an Audi vehicle, which was later located at 13643 South Daggerwing Way in Riverton. Because of the history of those involved, the South Valley SWAT team was called in to detain people involved.

Two additional people who were involved, a 17-year-old male and 18-year-old female, had been taken to a nearby hospital by family members with non-life-threatening injuries, including a wound to the face and hand.

McClendon was eventually apprehended at the scene of the first incident.

Another 18-year-old male fled the home and is still at-large, although police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Here is a list of people involved in the confrontation and stabbing, according to police:

