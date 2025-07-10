Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Ongoing trend' involving aerosol cans, fireworks damaging Kaysville property

Kaysville Fire Department
Photos show damage at Ponds Park restroom in Kaysville on Wednesday, July 9, 2025
KAYSVILLE, Utah — What's being called an "ongoing trend" in Kaysville has caused thousands of dollars in damage to city property, including an incident Wednesday night inside a park bathroom.

The Kaysville Fire Department shared a photo of a bathroom at Ponds Park that had been destroyed by an improvised device made from an aerosol can and a mortar firework.

According to the department, crews responded to the park at approximately 11:30 p.m. after smoke was reported from the bathroom. When they arrived, they found the toilet basin severely damaged.

Fire officials said the trend of using the improvised devices to destroy property has been happening in "recent weeks," and that Kaysville Police are using surveillance footage to identify suspects.

