Orem police looking for woman who allegedly ran up $30K in fraudulent charges

Orem Police Department
Posted at 9:31 AM, Sep 23, 2021
OREM, Utah — Police in Orem are looking for a woman who brings her kids to "work" as she runs up thousands in fraudulant charges.

A social media post from the police department shared a photo of a woman they say travels with her two small children as she visits stores in Salt Lake County, Utah County, Cedar City, and St. George.

The woman has allegedly been using a stolen credit card taken from a parked car in Farmington to rack up over $30,000 in fraudulent charges.

Stores such as Walmart, Target, TJ Maxx, IFA, Best Buy, C-A-L Ranch, and Morgan Jewelers have been victimized by the woman.

"Let us know if you recognize her so we can have a chat about changing her [alleged] ways," the department wrote.

If anyone has information on the woman, police ask that you contact the department at 801-229-7070.

