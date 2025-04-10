Parents arrested after 2-year-old found alone outside in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Two parents in St. George are now facing charges after police say their two-year-old was found outside of the home alone. James Elroy Nielsen, 27, and Adrianna Hammon, 26, were arrested Wednesday.

Court documents say that at 9:14 a.m., officers were called to 1072 South 430 East for a child abuse call. The caller told first responders that a 2-year-old was outside of the home by himself and that this was an ongoing issue.

When officers arrived, they found the door to the unit the family resided open. They claim to have called out to the people inside but got no response. When officers continued, they woke the two adults inside, James Nielsen and Adrianna Hammon.

Officers say when speaking with the pair, they exhibited signs of drug impairment and discovered there was also a 6-year-old in the home.

Police applied for a search warrant of the home and found a large quantity of cocaine packaged in different sized bags, a large quantity of THC E-cigarettes, multiple pills, 5 firearms, a digital scale, and numerous drug paraphernalia items. Officers say all the items were found in areas easily accessible to children in the home.

James Nielsen and Adrianna Hammon were arrested on Wednesday and now face charges of possession with the intent to distribute, endangerment of a child, and possession of firearms by restricted persons.