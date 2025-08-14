Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Utah firefighters deserve 'a-paws' after rescuing pup from 'ruff' predicament

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue
Dog rescued by crews with Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue on Thursday, August 14, 2025
HURRICANE, Utah — There's no doubt that firefighters across Utah are feeling the dog days of summer, battling non-stop wildfires. But one crew deserves a round of a-paws for their heroic efforts beyond the flames.

Station 43 with Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue was called to a home early Thursday for a special operation. When they arrived, they found a dog trapped in what they called a "tricky spot."

Dog-gone-it! The pup had fallen into a hole inside the home, which is currently being renovated, and couldn't escape.

Hurricane Dog Rescued
Dog rescued by crews with Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue on Thursday, August 14, 2025

Thankfully, the firefighters were all about that pug life, and after some quick thinking, the crew was able to successfully rescue the dog after what had already been a ruff day.

"Without a scratch!" the department added.

Now that's Paws-itively Utah!

