Here's why public transportation is a whole lot easier in southern Utah these days

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Even though it's the largest city in southern Utah, the public transportation system in St. George pales in comparison to the Utah Transit Authority in Salt Lake City. But there's now one step that's being taken that may at least improve it.

A bus isn't the only transportation option for Ivins blogger and gamer Tanner Schnabel, who is disabled and unable to drive on his own. It’s a necessity. So he takes offense when people say there’s no reason for cities in the area to fund public transportation.

"Well, to be blunt, I would go, are you kidding me?" he said.

Because of his disability, Schnabel is unable to drive a car.

"There are people like me who can't drive," Schnabel explained. "I've had a couple of jobs where I needed to ride the bus to get to work."

The problem for Tanner has been that it could be as long as 80 minutes between buses in Ivins and St. George to the southeast. It may only be a 9-mile drive, but it's an eternity if you don’t have a car. Plus, those arriving late to the bus stop must wait another 80 minutes for the next bus to arrive.

However, that's changed as the city councils of both Ivins and St. George have teamed up to provide additional funding for SunTran. That means more funding, more buses, and a more dedicated route to Ivins.

"It allows those in your community, like the elderly and disabled and stuff, to move around, to have that freedom to get to the movies, get to the grocery store, get to their appointments, things like that," explained St. George transit manager Chris Pearson. "Transit is for everybody. My goal here is to provide that service."

Pearson has been on the job for only a month after 10 years with UTA and eight years helping run the transportation at his alma mater, the University of Utah.

"Down here in St. George, it's a little bit different," he said. "We have crazy topography here where we have to drive around the mountains and do routing around that and stuff. But we're looking to grow, we're looking to expand, we're looking to improve our current system."

FOX 13 News took the bus to Ivins from St. George on Tuesday, with the round trip taking 40 minutes. Schnabel, who’s been riding the bus route for eight years, already sees the improvement.

"I would definitely say so," he exclaimed.