Park City police arrest 37-year-old woman accused of attacking neighbor with knife

PARK CITY, Utah — A Park City woman has been arrested following an alleged knife attack on her neighbor, which police say may have been over money.

Hanna Delahoussaye Boutin, 37, was arrested on October 2 and faces aggravated assault and aggravated burglary charges.

According to court documents, officers were called to a home following reports of an assault that had just occurred involving a knife, and that both of the participants had gone back to their homes.

Officers arrived at the scene and spoke to a man who claimed that he had just been attacked by his neighbor, who was identified as Boutin.

The victim claimed to have heard pounding on his apartment door and heard Boutin claiming he owed her money. When he opened the door, Boutin allegedly had a knife in her hand, and a fight ensued.

The victim told investigators that he managed to get the knife away from Boutin and was able to safely leave the apartment. Police reviewed surveillance footage of the incident and said the video shows Boutin outside the apartment with a knife before the incident.

Although the victim had a minor injury to his chest, police were unable to determine what caused it. The man's apartment also sustained damage behind the entry door.

When contacted by police at her apartment, Boutin admitted to having the knife during the altercation.