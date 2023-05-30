Patriot Front member from Utah sentenced to jail in child porn case

PROVO, Utah — A Utah judge Tuesday sentenced a man belonging to a white nationalist group to one year in jail and three years probation for possessing child pornography.

Jared M. Boyce, 28, of Springville, pleaded guilty in a Utah court last month to nine felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and a misdemeanor count of dealing in material harmful to a minor.

Boyce was among 31 men associated with the group Patriot Front arrested last year near a gay pride event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and the child pornography case appears to be an outgrowth of what happened there.

Court records say the FBI searched Boyce’s phone a month after the Idaho arrests and found images depicting children in sex acts. Boyce, the court document say, admitted to an investigator he possessed the images in Utah County and to sending a photo of his genitals to a 16-year-old girl.

Fourth District Court Judge James Brady on Tuesday also sentenced Boyce in a separate case. Boyce pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of defacing property, admitting to police that he wrote “white pride” and “Patriot Front” on a bathroom stall in a Provo coffee shop. Court records say Boyce told police that “commies” worked and frequented the coffee shop.

Boyce has been in the Utah County jail since March 10, according to an online roster. Meanwhile, he is still charged in with a misdemeanor count of criminal conspiracy in Kootenai County, Idaho.

He was among six Utah men charged there. Only one, Alexander Sisenstein, has been convicted. He pleaded guilty in November to a count of disturbing the peace. He was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation and a $500 fine. The other five Utah defendants have pleaded not guilty. They are scheduled for trials.