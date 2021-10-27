'Pirate' captured in Utah after living for years under assumed name

PROVO, Utah — A Utah man who fancifully called himself a pirate while organizing local scavenger hunts through an app he owned is now learning that X marks the spot in a jail cell.

U.S. Marshals arrested Jody Russell Trapp Monday in Provo after he spent years hiding in plain sight under an assumed name.

Trapp, who went by Abram Hochstelter while in Utah, was charged with money laundering and wire fraud in Indiana in 2012, but left the state before pleading guilty a year later.

While in Utah, Trapp worked as an electrician for Chipping Electric and co-founded Treasure Finders, a free app that combines geocaching with scavenger hunts. As of Wednesday, the Treasure Finders app website was not functioning.

During promotions for his app, Trapp would go by the name Admiral Abram the Pirate and dress the part during treasure hunts.

Trapp is now being returned to Indiana to face prison time for his original charges.

“This investigation across several states and several years represents the dogged determination of men and women who are dedicated to the pursuit of justice,” said U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana Joseph McClain. “I want to especially thank our FBI partners, too, for their continued assistance in the investigation.”