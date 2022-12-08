Police ask for help identifying possible witnesses in crash that killed jogger

PROVO, Utah — Provo police are asking for help identifying two vehicles and drivers who possibly witnessed a crash that killed a 21-year-old woman.

The crash happened on 850 West 800 North on December 1 at around 5:23 p.m.

A car hit 21-year-old Isabelle Parr, who was jogging in the area at the time. By the time police arrived at the scene, Parr had died of her injuries.

Read: 'She was an angel': Friends remember woman killed in Provo hit-and-run accident

The driver and vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene after Parr was hit.

On Wednesday, police asked for help to identify two vehicles that may have witnessed the crash.

Read: Family of jogger killed in Provo looking for closure as suspect remains at large

Police recognized that although the photo quality is poor, the two vehicles are a four-door dark-colored truck and a dark-colored crossover SUV.

Anybody with information on the crash can contact Detective Smith at csmith@provo.org