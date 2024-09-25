Police investigating a deadly shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police in West Valley City are now investigating following a deadly shooting near an apartment complex.

According to police, they were called just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to the apartment complex, Village at Rivers Edge, at 3300 South and 1200 West. When they arrived they found a person with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot.

Investigators say the victim appears to be an adult male. They haven't identified them yet.

Officers have spent the night and early morning canvassing the area for cameras and witnesses. They add that they do not believe the shooting was random and there isn't a danger to the public.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 801-840-4000.