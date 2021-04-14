Police looking for SUV involved in shots fired at West Valley City school

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City police are looking for help in finding a vehicle that was involved in a shooting incident that led to a school being placed on lockdown. Police say a minor may have been in the SUV and are trying to learn about the welfare of the child.

The gray Nissan Murano was spotted leaving the Pinnacle Highbury apartment complex on April 8 after reports of shots being fired. Neil Armstrong Academy was placed under shelter in place protocols due to the incident.

Because it was shot at, police say the vehicle likely has bullet holes in the side and a shattered driver's side window.

At least one of the occupants of the Murano is believed to be a minor and police are looking to learn about the welfare of the child.

Anyone with information the on SUV should call the West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000.