Police looking for tatted up crook who robbed Sandy gas station

SANDY, Utah — A criminal who covered his face while robbing a Sandy gas station forgot to hide his distinguishable tattoos.

Police shared photos of the suspect who robbed the station at gunpoint on Thanksgiving day. While the suspect wore a mask, he failed to cover both his hands which show tattoos that should make him easily identifiable.

It's not known what the suspect was able to take from the station or whether anyone was injured during the crime.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the tattoos and the "male they belong to," to let them know at 801-799-3000.