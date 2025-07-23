Police looking to arrest 4th suspect, identify 5th suspect in Heber City stabbing

HEBER CITY, Utah — Police are sharing information with the public on two outstanding suspects in a double-stabbing that took place late Sunday night in Heber City. They're asking for help identifying one of them, and warning the public that the other is considered armed and dangerous.

Sunday around 11:40 p.m., police say the suspects "forced entry" into a private party at The Junction restaurant, which was closed at the time. Two men were stabbed. One of them was treated and released, while the other was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Heber City Police have arrested three men in connection with the attack: 28-year-old Johnny Gervacio, 22-year-old David Gervacio, and 18-year-old Cristian Gervacio. All three are facing felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault, along with a few misdemeanors.

A fourth suspect was identified by police as Jose Manuel Gervacio. They said that, according to surveillance camera footage, he was the one who stabbed the victims, while the three who are in custody helped with the assault and escape.

Police said Tuesday evening that Jose Gervacio (pictured below) is at large, and anyone who sees him should not approach him as he's considered armed and dangerous.

Heber City Police Department Suspect Jose Gervacio and some of his tattoos

A fifth man also reportedly helped with the group assault, but police have not identified him yet. They asked for the public's help to identify him, as seen in the photos below.

Heber City Police Department Unidentified suspect in stabbing

Anyone who has information on the unidentified suspect or the whereabouts of Jose Gervacio is asked to call Heber City PD at 435-654-3040.