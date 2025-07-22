West Nile virus detected in downtown Salt Lake City, Sugar House neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — West Nile virus has been detected in multiple mosquito pools in Salt Lake County, including downtown Salt Lake City and the Sugar House neighborhood, health officials announced Tuesday.

The Salt Lake County Health Department said it uses the term "mosquito pool" to describe a group of mosquitoes that were caught and tested in a single trap.

More positive tests within mosquito pools are expected in the coming days and weeks, the department added.

"Because mosquitoes can travel several miles, everyone in the region—regardless of exact location—should take precautions against mosquito bites to avoid exposure to the virus," the department advised.

West Nile virus can cause mid- to severe illness without people knowing they've been infected. People 50+ years of age and those with weakened immune systems are most susceptible to the disease, although anyone can become sick following a bite from an infected mosquito.

Here are some tips on staying safe from West Nile virus: