Family of West Jordan fire victims grieves loss, citing history of domestic violence

WEST JORDAN, Utah — After a house fire in West Jordan that led to the deaths of four family members, the community is still grieving their loss.

Family identified the victims as 33-year-old Jaimar Bravo Gil and her two kids, 14-year-old Yorgina and 9-year-old Julio. Police are now investigating this as an apparent murder-suicide by the family's father and husband.

Jaimar’s brother, Julio Matos Gil, said his sister was a great mother and daughter, and her kids were loved by everyone. He said processing this news has been tough on their family.

"Unfortunately, I had to go through this, and my sister," Julio said, speaking in Spanish and translated by an interpreter. "Try not [to let this] happen to another family. Try to talk, try to communicate, try to let someone know. But don't let this person, one person, end a family like this."

Gil said his sister’s family moved to the United States two years ago to give their kids a better future. They are from Venezuela.

Loved ones, friends, family and neighbors gathered in front of the home Tuesday for a vigil. Since the devastating news of the fire, a memorial has been growing there with candles, stuffed animals, flowers, balloons and pictures.

Gil and his other sister, Anais Bravo, said they are very thankful for the community’s support and people who have been showing up for the family. Police said they had responded in the past to a domestic violence call at the home. Gil said his sister was hesitant to report incidents, fearing deportation.

But he hopes this serves as a lesson for others.

Neighbors are still heartbroken and shocked about what happened.

On Friday, Jaimar, Julio and Jaimar's husband (whose name was not given) were found dead inside a home along 6400 West in West Jordan. First responders found Yorgina outside the home. She was airlifted to the hospital, where she died, but before that, she reportedly gave police information that made them suspect her father.

WATCH: Father in West Jordan arson that killed family had sold belongings beforehand

Father in West Jordan arson fire that killed family sold belongings beforehand

Police said they started investigating and found he had called his work that morning to say he would be late. They said neighbors' security cameras captured him pacing outside the home a few minutes before an explosion, which was caused by a buildup of fumes from an accelerant.

"This is a tragic incident,” said Sgt. Andrew Hercules with the West Jordan Police Department. "It's hard having an incident like this so close to home, really anywhere, but what's been amazing to witness, obviously, is how the community has come together.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to provide a burial and other expenses. It can be found HERE . They are also accepting donations via Venmo: @BravoGilFamilyDonations

__________

Resources for domestic violence victims/prevention (free, 24/7, confidential):

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition Hotline: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) Online help: udvc.org

National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) Online live chat: thehotline.org

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

__________

For those struggling with thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can now be reached by simply dialing 988 any time for free support. Resources are also available online at utahsuicideprevention.org.