Police seeking suspect, vehicle in possible abduction, shooting

Taylorsville Police Department
Posted at 7:41 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 21:41:23-04

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a Jeep that they say was involved in a possible abduction and shooting Sunday afternoon.

Taylorsville Police said the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. near 3800 West and 5700 South. They say a 21-year-old man got into an SUV, and then witnesses heard a possible gunshot before the driver fled at a high rate of speed. This led police to believe the 21-year-old man was possibly abducted.

Police have not yet identified the driver and offered the following description of the vehicle:

  • White 2000s Jeep Liberty
  • Spare tire on the back
  • Black door handles
  • Gray front bumper
Anyone who has information about this incident or the vehicle involved is asked to call the police department's non-emergency dispatch number: 801-840-4000.

