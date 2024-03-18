Police seeking suspect, vehicle in possible abduction, shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a Jeep that they say was involved in a possible abduction and shooting Sunday afternoon.
Taylorsville Police said the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. near 3800 West and 5700 South. They say a 21-year-old man got into an SUV, and then witnesses heard a possible gunshot before the driver fled at a high rate of speed. This led police to believe the 21-year-old man was possibly abducted.
Police have not yet identified the driver and offered the following description of the vehicle:
- White 2000s Jeep Liberty
- Spare tire on the back
- Black door handles
- Gray front bumper
Anyone who has information about this incident or the vehicle involved is asked to call the police department's non-emergency dispatch number: 801-840-4000.