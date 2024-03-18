Police seeking suspect, vehicle in possible abduction, shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a Jeep that they say was involved in a possible abduction and shooting Sunday afternoon.

Taylorsville Police said the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. near 3800 West and 5700 South. They say a 21-year-old man got into an SUV, and then witnesses heard a possible gunshot before the driver fled at a high rate of speed. This led police to believe the 21-year-old man was possibly abducted.

Taylorsville Police Department

Police have not yet identified the driver and offered the following description of the vehicle:



White 2000s Jeep Liberty

Spare tire on the back

Black door handles

Gray front bumper

Taylorsville Police Department

Anyone who has information about this incident or the vehicle involved is asked to call the police department's non-emergency dispatch number: 801-840-4000.