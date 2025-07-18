Police seize several pounds of drugs at home next to daycare in Price

PRICE, Utah — Officials with the Carbon Metro Drug Task Force say they were able to seize several pounds of drugs and multiple weapons from a home that is located next door to a daycare facility.

According to the Price Police Department, officers were given a search warrant for the residence, and members of the Carbon County SWAT team, Price City Police, and the Carbon County Sheriff's Office served the warrant on Thursday at 9:40 p.m.

Several residents inside the home were detained, and one alerted officers to the possibility of fentanyl powder exposure. Due to this officers evacuated the residence and the neighbors since the residence was in a complex with shared ventilation.

During the search, investigators say they recovered around 7 pounds of meth, over 2 pounds of fentanyl, 5 ounces of cocaine, and multiple weapons.

The names of those arrested or the charges they may face aren't being released. FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.