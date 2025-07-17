Gunnison 10-year-old dies after being struck by car while crossing the road

GUNNISON, Utah — A ten-year-old boy in Gunnison is dead after police say he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road on his bike. The victim's name isn't being released to the public.

According to the Gunnison Valley Police Department, they were called to the crash scene at 100 South Main Street just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found bystanders providing aid to the boy.

Officers say the driver, a 28-year-old woman, was at a stop sign preparing to cross Main Street when a group of 3 boys was crossing the road on their bikes. Two of the boys crossed the roadway without issue, but the third boy was struck by a car.

People who witnessed the crash immediately started helping the boy. First responders say the boy was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say they don't believe impairment played a role in the crash, but they are looking into whether the driver was distracted at the time. Utah Highway Patrol's crash team is assisting in the investigation.