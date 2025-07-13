Ute Stampede Rodeo celebrates 91st year

NEPHI, Utah — The 91st annual Ute Stamped has wrapped up this weekend, celebrating all things rodeo, family, friends and tradition.

Shelbie Reynosa and Sariah Grant from Tooele told Fox 13 News Anchor Amy Nay they come every year, "We love the bullriding and the broncs!"

While Jason Garrett from Nephi says it's the storied history of the rodeo and the long running traditions in place this week every year that is unlike anything else out there, "Just the family, atmosphere, everyone getting back together again. The tradition of it all."

Jason was at the rodeo Friday night with his wife Leisl and their entire family. The couple said their love story actually began at the Ute Stampede, going on their first date together here some 30 years ago and coming every year since.

"Fun, family and just a great time," Leisl said of the annual event, "We come with the whole family. Just something we do every July – I just love it."

Wade Garrett is Vice President of the Ute Stampede Rodeo, a PRCA sanctioned event that brings in competitors from all over Utah and all across the globe, adding that their fan base is worldwide, as well, however it's the people of central Utah who never fail to show up each and every year.

"It is just ingrained in people. They say there’s two seasons in Nephi – Christmas and the Ute Stampede season. It’s something people look forward to - probably even more than Christmas!"

The Ute Stampede event started in 1935 with a relatively new activity in this area - rodeo - and has grown ever since, "A small group of farmers and businessman decided 91 years ago that they wanted to start an event here in central Utah to bring all our family and friends around from all of Utah – even then at the time and put on a rodeo – and 91 years later we’re still going strong and bringing in 12 thousand people a night here in Nephi."

With its traditions of parade and beauty queens, everything you know and love about a professional rodeo, plus its volunteers and visionaries always pushing it forward.

"The people – the people of rural Utah – the backbone of who started this," Wade said, crediting the large group of men and women behind the scenes who are just wrapping up a successful 2025 season Wade said brought in about 12,000 people each night, and already looking toward next year.

"Hopefully we build and leave it better so those behind us can do that as those before us."

For more information on the activities, history and highlights of the Ute Stampede, you can check out their website here - Ute Stampede Rodeo | Nephi Utah | PRCA Rodeo Juab County