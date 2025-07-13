Evacuations underway, dozens of structures threatened by new wildfire in central Utah

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire broke out Sunday in central Utah, and officials say it is threatening numerous buildings and has forced evacuations.

State wildfire officials say the fire is burning in Sevier County and has been dubbed the "Monroe Fire."

The fire was last estimated at 50 acres, burning southwest of the town of Monroe, and officials say it is highly visible from Interstate 70.

WATCH: Video below shows live view of the fire from I-70

Officials said an estimated 40-50 structures are threatened.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is ordering evacuations, but the exact areas being evacuated are not yet known.

Monroe Canyon Road has been closed, and county officials are asking anyone still on the mountain to "evacuate down the Koosharem side."

Utah Wildfire Info The "Monroe Fire" burning in Sevier County, Utah

