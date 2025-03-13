Provo mom arrested after daughter attempts suicide over living conditions

PROVO, Utah — A Provo woman has been arrested on charges of child endangerment after her daughter said she attempted suicide over the living conditions at her home, as well as sexual abuse concerns.

Police responded to the hospital after Utah's Division of Child and Family Services notified the department that a 13-year-old girl had attempted suicide. While in the hospital, the girl allegedly told staff about "concerning things" that occurred inside the trailer she lived in with her mother and brother.

According to the police report, the girl told hospital staff that there was no food or water in the trailer and that there was no access to "shower/bathing opportunities."

"It is unknown if the child has gone without food, but there is no food in the home," the hospital staff told police.

The girl added that she attempted suicide after she woke up next to one of her mother's romantic interests.

After interviewing the girl's 9-year-old brother, DCFS removed the children from the home. The next day, the mother admitted to using methamphetamine in the trailer around her children.

The woman's daughter said her mother smokes "a white crystal like substance inside of the trailer," and becomes "very irate and upsetting to be around" when she does not have access to the drugs. The girl added that she has seen glass pipes and a bag with the white crystal like substance in the trailer.

The mother admitted to smoking meth inside the trailer but said it was not in front of her children.

When police asked if she knew why she was being arrested, the woman said "yes, because I did that, and I didn't know it was wrong."