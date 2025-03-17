Registered sex offender arrested in Utah for allegedly attempting to meet underage girl

SALEM, Utah — The Utah Internet Crimes Against Children task force says they have arrested a man registered as a sex offender in Texas for allegedly attempting to entice a 13-year-old into a sexual relationship. Long Hoang Luu, 49, was arrested Friday and faces charges of enticing a minor, rape of a child, and sodomy on a child.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, the investigation into Luu began on March 9 when an investigator working under the Utah ICAC Task Force began posing as a 13-year-old girl on a social media application. Investigators say that same day Luu began engaging in an online conversation with the supposed child.

Detectives say that the conversation between the undercover agent and Luu was very graphic with Luu allegedly expressing his interest in incest and raping the child. Investigators added that Luu would purchase underwear for the potential victim and sent a picture to investigators.

On March 14, a meeting location was scheduled between the undercover agent and Luu to meet in the Utah County area. Investigators say that Luu told the undercover agent that he was in St. George but based on his travel time, Nevada driver's license, and Nevada license plate, they believe he traveled from Nevada to Utah.

When Luu arrived at the meeting location he was met with detectives who took him into custody. Inside of his vehicle, the underwear that he had allegedly bought for the victim was found.

Investigators say that Luu was identified as a current registered sex offender out of Texas. According to police, Luu has been arrested several times for enticing a minor over the internet, sexually abusing children, and failing to comply with the sex offender registry requirements.

Long Hoang Luu is being held without bail at the Utah County Sheriff's Office.