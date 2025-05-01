Retired firefighter accused of stealing thousands from nonprofit that honors fallen firefighters

SALT LAKE CITY — A retired firefighter accused of misusing funds while serving as treasurer for the Utah Firefighters Emerald Society made his first court appearance on Thursday.

When the new leadership of the nonprofit organization came on board in April 2024, they noticed misused funds that would have been handled by Christopher Thurman.

The group was founded in 2014 to provide services for fallen first responders.

“It’s an honor for us to do. It was founded by a few firefighters who are professional firefighters here in the state,” said Sam Christensen, vice president of the group. "The majority of us are current firefighters."

The Utah Firefighters Emerald Society travels around the country to perform at memorials.

Christensen explained how the new leadership investigated the finances.

"[They] found some questionable withdrawals, found more and more, so we had a forensics audit done on our finances and found that we had lost about $22,000,” Christensen explained, adding that the investigation uncovered more than was ever anticipated.

Thurman's attorney, Greg Skordas, said the case has been difficult for everyone.

“People get caught up in things and don’t they don’t go the way that they would’ve expected, and what we want to do is make sure that everyone is whole,” said Skordas.

Skordas said both sides are working towards a resolution, but members of the Emerald Society were hurt.

“We feel betrayed, but most of all, I think who we feel the worst for, our donors," said Christensen. "I’ve known [Thurman] for close to 20 years, and we’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together ... we’ve raised a toast to many of our fallen brothers and sisters."

The misused funds have been a setback, not allowing the Emerald Society to travel as much and have money to maintain their instruments, which Christensen said has impacted their main goal of showing up and honoring the fallen.

“Huge amount of love sent to the families of the fallen, those who may have not received the same service that those in the past, we’re coming back, we’re going to be stronger than ever."