Reward offered for unsolved Clearfield murder

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Clearfield police are offering a reward of $5,000 for information relating to an unsolved murder from 2020.

On Dec. 7, the body of 53-year-old Kelly Robert Bodily was found inside his home at 352 North Bruce Street. An investigation showed Bodily had "sustained gun shots to his upper body," according to a police statement.

Officials believe Bodily was murdered two days earlier, on Dec. 5, at around 11 p.m., but there was no evidence of burglary or robbery. Police say it is possible the suspect knew Kelly and was familiar with the area.

The $5,000 reward will be given to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Those with information to share about Bodily's murder should email Clearfield Police at investigations@clearfieldcity.org or CLICK HERE to send in an online tip.