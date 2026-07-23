Rich County man arrested after allegedly shooting two kids with pellet gun

RICH COUNTY, Utah — A 53-year-old man from Rich County is facing two assault charges after he allegedly shot two kids with a pellet gun at a Garden City campground.

Timothy Glade Holdaway, 53, was arrested on Saturday.

According to court documents, on July 18, Rich County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Trail Side KOA campground in Garden City for reports of a man shooting a BB gun at kids. Deputies located two kids who had been struck by the BBs and learned from witnesses that the suspect was an older man with gray hair and facial hair.

Witnesses also revealed that the shots had come from the area of the employee housing located West of the campground.

Investigators say they believed Holdaway to be a suspect given him living in the area where the shots originated and generally matches the description given by witnesses.

A neighbor also told detectives that Holdaway is known to own a BB gun and regularly uses it to shoot trash cans and squirrels.

When a photograph lineup was presented to a witness, they positively identified Holdaway as the suspect, noting that he was missing the facial hair they had seen at the time of the incident. Investigators reckon that Holdaway had enough time between the alleged shooting and police arrival to shave.

Officers arrested Holdaway, who denied owning a BB gun.